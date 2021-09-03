Advertisement

Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19

Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Twitter, the Hall of Famer said he tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated.

If he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, Bench said his doctor told him he would be hospitalized.

Bench said he will not be able to attend the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday
Eula Hall, who died earlier this year at the age of 93, was a pioneer for healthcare in...
‘She’s one of a kind’: Local leaders push for statue of mountain medicine woman

Latest News

Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival postponed in Pikeville due to COVID-19 surge
They thought they were healthy. But then COVID-19 struck - and wouldn't leave.
Most of family of 5 deemed COVID-19 long haulers
ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
Children now make up 40% of all Tennessee COVID cases
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 4,900 new cases Wednesday