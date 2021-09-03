Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench announced Friday he tested positive for COVID-19.
On Twitter, the Hall of Famer said he tested positive for the virus despite being vaccinated.
If he wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19, Bench said his doctor told him he would be hospitalized.
Bench said he will not be able to attend the 2021 Baseball Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.