Patriot history: Knott Central quarterback shatters school history

By Camille Gear
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In week two of the high school football season, Knott Central’s Kizer Slone is already breaking records.

“I was feeling good, I knew we had a good team and everybody was looking good. Everybody was working hard,” said sophomore, quarterback Kizer Slone.

In the Patriots season opener against Bath County, Slone broke the school’s single game passing record.

“I mean I knew that I was throwing a lot, more than I’d ever threw, but I had no clue that I threw that much,” added Slone.

Not only did Slone break the school record, he shattered it with 475 yards. More than one hundred yards over the previous record.

“He’s grown every year into an outstanding quarterback. He’s got, his arm strength is getting stronger every year but most importantly his decision making,” said Knott Central Head Coach, Brock Hall.

With the record in his review mirror, Slone is more focused on the road ahead.

“If he continues on this path, I mean the sky’s the limit for him. Every year, like I said, he gets better and better and shows more and more improvement every year,” added Hall.

The Patriots host Magoffin County on Friday.

