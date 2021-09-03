Nice weather continues into Labor Day Weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday was an absolutely glorious day in the mountains, and the glory continues right on into Labor Day weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen a few clouds work into the region today, but other than that, we have enjoyed more partly cloudy skies. After a high in the upper 70s today, we can expect a quickly cooling evening for high school football as we fall from the lower 70s through the middle 60s. You might even need a jacket! We’ll fall into the middle to upper 50s for overnight lows.

Partly cloudy skies continue into the day on Saturday as high pressure continues. It could break down enough to allow a couple of pop-up storms, but otherwise we should stay dry with highs in the lower 80s. A weak frontal boundary may try to make a run at us Saturday night, bringing a low-end chance for some showers, but at this point it doesn’t look like too big of a deal with lows in the middle to lower 60s.

End of the Labor Day Weekend

Showers look to return for the morning hours on Sunday as that weak frontal boundary moves past the area. But those shouldn’t stick around too long. Mostly cloudy skies slowly become partly cloudy late as highs stay in the mid 70s. More beautiful weather looks to be on the way for Monday with highs near 80°.

Into Next Week

We’re going to be watching a couple of disturbances try to move our way as we head through next week, but we’re not looking at huge chances for rain at this point. Highs look to stay in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.