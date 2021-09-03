MSU to host 9/11 20th anniversary event

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Morehead State University Campus Activities Board (CAB) is planning to host an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The school said in a news release that it wants to honor the significance of the day and the lives lost in the terrorist attack.

The event will be held in the Adron Doran University Center on September 9th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will be able to view a PowerPoint presentation about the events of 9/11, observe a moment of silence for the families and lives affected by the attack, and be entered to win a 9/11 Memorial shirt.

“As it is the 20th anniversary of this tragedy, many students on campus were not even alive for the 2001 attacks,” Gracie Roberts, CAB’s coordinator of educational programming said. “Therefore, it’s more important than ever to share the history of what happened that day and remember the sacrifice and bravery of those who acted quickly.”

