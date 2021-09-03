Morehead State challenges students and staff to vaccination challenge

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State University is promoting vaccinations on its campus with a 30-day challenge.

The challenge is part of the school’s effort to get 75% or more of students and employees vaccinated.

In order to enter the challenge, people need to get at least one vaccine shot and provide their record between September 1 and October 1.

Once providing that information, they will be entered to win prizes such as scholarships, textbooks, iPads and other awards.

“I want to thank everyone across campus for the teamwork and dedication to get another school year off the ground,” said Dr. Jay Morgan, president of Morehead State University. “Our long-term success will hinge on continuing that teamwork.”

Vaccines are available to Morehead students and employees at MSU’s Counseling and Health Services in Allie Young hall.

You can call 606-783-2055 to schedule appointments at multiple locations.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.