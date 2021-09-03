Advertisement

Morehead State challenges students and staff to vaccination challenge

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Morehead State University is promoting vaccinations on its campus with a 30-day challenge.

The challenge is part of the school’s effort to get 75% or more of students and employees vaccinated.

In order to enter the challenge, people need to get at least one vaccine shot and provide their record between September 1 and October 1.

Once providing that information, they will be entered to win prizes such as scholarships, textbooks, iPads and other awards.

“I want to thank everyone across campus for the teamwork and dedication to get another school year off the ground,” said Dr. Jay Morgan, president of Morehead State University. “Our long-term success will hinge on continuing that teamwork.”

Vaccines are available to Morehead students and employees at MSU’s Counseling and Health Services in Allie Young hall.

You can call 606-783-2055 to schedule appointments at multiple locations.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
The brother says he had a hunch something bad was about to happen.
Man gets sister out of home moments before it’s destroyed
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday

Latest News

Joshua Daniels arrested on theft charges
Sheriff: Man arrested in burglary investigation
MSU to host 9/11 20th anniversary event
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Doctor Explains Outdoor Event Cancelations; Waterfront Wednesday cancels remaining events,...
Doctor explains why outdoor events would be canceled during COVID