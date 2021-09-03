Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival postponed in Pikeville due to COVID-19 surge

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Pikeville officials postponed its inaugural Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival due to the COVID-19 spike.

“After consulting with the Health Department, we decided it was best to postpone the festival,” said Philip Elswick, City Manager.

Elswick said that the festival is not canceled and that city officials are aiming to hold the festival sometime in late October when the recent coronavirus surge begins to decrease.

The city will be releasing details in the coming weeks.

