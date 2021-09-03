Advertisement

Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival postponed in Pikeville due to COVID-19 surge

(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - City of Pikeville officials postponed its inaugural Moonshine, Music, and Makers Festival due to the COVID-19 spike.

“After consulting with the Health Department, we decided it was best to postpone the festival,” said Philip Elswick, City Manager.

Elswick said that the festival is not canceled and that city officials are aiming to hold the festival sometime in late October when the recent coronavirus surge begins to decrease.

The city will be releasing details in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday
Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Superintendent: No classes Friday for Perry County Schools

Latest News

Attorney General Daniel Cameron partners with Cincinnati Reds to raise awareness on human trafficking
A text message is being sent to Kentuckians claiming to be KYTC and offering a refund for a...
KYTC warn of phishing text scam
Joshua Daniels arrested on theft charges
Sheriff: Man arrested in burglary investigation
MSU to host 9/11 20th anniversary event