Advertisement

Memorial caravan to honor fallen Afghanistan servicemembers

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials will begin the caravan around 7:30 p.m. on Main street at State Street in White Pine.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office holds Memorial Caravan for fallen Afghanistan soliders
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office holds Memorial Caravan for fallen Afghanistan soliders(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - All Jefferson County law enforcement agencies plan to participate in a memorial caravan Friday, September 3, to honor the fallen Afghanistan servicemembers, a social media post said.

The route will begin around 7:30 p.m. on Main street at State Street in White Pine.

While there, Pastor Tony Hayes will lead everyone in prayer for the fallen servicemembers and their families, according to the post.

The caravan will consists of 13 cars to represent each of the 13 American lives that were lost in Afghanistan due to a suicide bomber and gunman at the Kabul airport on August 26.

“If you have the opportunity tomorrow afternoon, let’s show our support for these young people gone too soon in their service to our country by standing in a parking lot or roadside,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s post read.

MEMORIAL CARAVAN TO HONOR FALLEN AFGHANISTAN SOILDERS All Jefferson County Law Enforcement Agencies will participate in...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
The brother says he had a hunch something bad was about to happen.
Man gets sister out of home moments before it’s destroyed
Griffin is described as a white male with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is approximately...
Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Rockcastle County inmate
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday

Latest News

Doctor Explains Outdoor Event Cancelations; Waterfront Wednesday cancels remaining events,...
Doctor explains why outdoor events would be canceled during COVID
Tailgaters are back at UT games.
Family recipe in use to kick-off 2021 UT tailgate season
Knox County Schools
KCS parents sue Gov. Lee and Knox County over mask policy
The Riverside High School Food Pantry has been helping families for years. In observance of...
Food pantry receives $10,000 donation from commissioners
Woman found in trash truck