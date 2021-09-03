Advertisement

Lee: No plans to take up Texas abortion law

Lee told reporters on Thursday that the state is awaiting a ruling on the state’s current abortion ban measure that’s making its way through court.
By Associated Press
Sep. 3, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Lee says he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to what Texas adopted earlier this year.

Last year, Lee signed off on legislation that would ban abortions once a cardiac activity is detected - about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant. He has since vowed to do “whatever it takes in court” to defend the measure.

