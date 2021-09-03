KYTC warn of phishing text scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) officials are warning Kentuckians of a phishing text scam being sent claiming to be them.

The text claims the recipient is being refunded from a motor vehicle department payment. Officials warn Kentuckians to NOT click on the link and that the message is NOT from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The Cabinet may send text messages about Driver Licensing Regional offices, but does not solicit personal information via text.

Victims who have submitted any personal information are advised to visit the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General website, ag.ky.gov, to follow their guidance concerning potential identity theft.

Example of text phishing scam:

Text phishing scams are being sent to Kentuckians claiming to be KYTC and offering a refund - KYTC recommend to NOT click on the link (Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)

