KSP: Floyd County man in critical condition after being shot

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - An assault investigation is underway in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police announced in a news release Friday.

On Wednesday, the KSP Pikeville Post got a call about shots fired at a home in the Turkey Creek area of Martin.

In the initial investigation, it was determined that Larry Hagans and Scott Ison were involved in a fight that led to both of them firing shots.

Hagans was shot several times and is now listed as being in critical condition.

The investigation continues and will be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury. No charges have been filed thus far.

