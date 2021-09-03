Advertisement

KSP: Floyd County man in critical condition after being shot

(KCBD)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - An assault investigation is underway in Floyd County, Kentucky State Police announced in a news release Friday.

On Wednesday, the KSP Pikeville Post got a call about shots fired at a home in the Turkey Creek area of Martin.

In the initial investigation, it was determined that Larry Hagans and Scott Ison were involved in a fight that led to both of them firing shots.

Hagans was shot several times and is now listed as being in critical condition.

The investigation continues and will be presented to the Floyd County Grand Jury. No charges have been filed thus far.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday
Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Superintendent: No classes Friday for Perry County Schools

Latest News

Sundy Best to headline 2021 Oktoberfest in Hazard
Attorney General Daniel Cameron partners with Cincinnati Reds to raise awareness on human trafficking
Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival postponed in Pikeville due to COVID-19 surge
A text message is being sent to Kentuckians claiming to be KYTC and offering a refund for a...
KYTC warn of phishing text scam