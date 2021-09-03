Advertisement

Kroger Field to host first full capacity UK football game in two years

Kroger Field is returning from a COVID testing and vaccination center back to the home of UK football.
Kroger Field is returning from a COVID testing and vaccination center back to the home of UK football.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time in two years, we’re seeing a football game day with full capacity in Lexington.

Kick-off is at noon Saturday when the Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

With rising COVID-19 cases, fans may notice some new safety measures.

MORE: What you need to know to attend a UK football game at Kroger Field

Kroger Field is returning from a COVID testing and vaccination center back to the home of UK football. It’s a sign of normalcy for UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

“There probably needs to be a historical marker there at some point,” Blanton said. “Certainly, we’ve vaccinated more than 135,000 people.”

On Friday morning, tailgating tents were already going up.

However with rising cases, is a gathering of tens of thousands of people safe? Christina King with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says it is, if you’re vaccinated and wearing a mask.

“I’m just advising people, do what we’ve been telling you this whole time,” King said. “If we want to continue getting out in public and attending events, we just need to take the necessary safety precautions. It’s when people don’t take those precautions that we get into trouble.”

At Kroger Field masks are required at all times for the unvaccinated, and when indoors for the vaccinated. 80% of the university is immunized according to Blanton.

“That enables us to take some step back towards normalcy, a different kind of normal,” Blanton said. “We still have to acknowledge that we’re still very much in a fight against this virus.”

Still, excitement is in the air with the countdown to kickoff ticking ever closer.

Football tickets are now virtual, partly to reduce hand-to-hand contact.

