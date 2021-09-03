Advertisement

Kentucky Baptist Relief sends volunteers to Louisiana

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first of two groups of relief volunteers from Kentucky Baptist Relief left for Louisiana on Friday to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Ida.

The volunteers will be heading to Houma, Louisiana to help in as many was as possible after Hurricane Ida devastated the area.

“It is really awful,” said Karen Smith of Kentucky Baptist Relief. “There is no electricity. Water is iffy.”

The crew with Smith will be feeding other volunteers in the affected areas. Another team will be heading out Sunday.

In total, about 50 people will be leaving Kentucky to help with relief efforts.

“We’re like an old dog you let off its chain, and it runs off in any direction,” said Smith. “We are heading into the unknown.”

