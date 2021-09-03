Gov. Beshear announces more than 5,000 new cases in Kentucky on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Friday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 5,111 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 592,489.

1,547 of Thursday new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,365 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 661 people remain in the ICU, with 425 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate went down again to 13.17%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 24 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,845.

As of Thursday, 118 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 262.1 per 100,000 people. The two counties in the state not in the red zone are Carlisle County and Woodford County, with an incidence rate of 24 and 18.7 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

