Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces more than 5,000 new cases in Kentucky on Friday

(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Friday.

Specifically, the Governor announced 5,111 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 592,489.

1,547 of Thursday new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,365 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 661 people remain in the ICU, with 425 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate went down again to 13.17%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 24 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,845.

As of Thursday, 118 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 262.1 per 100,000 people. The two counties in the state not in the red zone are Carlisle County and Woodford County, with an incidence rate of 24 and 18.7 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday
Eula Hall, who died earlier this year at the age of 93, was a pioneer for healthcare in...
‘She’s one of a kind’: Local leaders push for statue of mountain medicine woman

Latest News

KSP Labor Day Weekend Campaign
KSP launches “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ahead of Labor Day weekend
Kentucky Baptist Relief sends volunteers to Louisiana
KSP: Floyd County man in critical condition after being shot
Sundy Best to headline 2021 Oktoberfest in Hazard