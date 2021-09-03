One Eastern Kentucky animal shelter now accepting spay and neuter applications

PERRY/LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) are accepting spay and neuter applications Saturday.

Hoping to help with overpopulation and spread awareness of adoption, applications will be accepted from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelter in Hazard.

They will also be accepting them from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Letcher County Outpost Animal Clinic.

“Dogs are $90, that does the spay or neuter, the rabies vaccine, the booster vaccine, and then the cats are $60 and it does the same thing for them,” KRRAS Manager Allie Mullins said.

Spay/Neuter Coordinator Pam Blair said that rate is really affordable.

“So, our price is lower and they can do it that way,” she said. “We need to do it because we have far too many cats, dogs, puppies, and kittens.”

Mullins said their shelter alone gets an average of 400 to 500 animals each month.

“A lot of people don’t know that, but we do,” she said. “Spaying and neutering is about the only way we’re going to stop that.”

Mullins said this is an issue for a lot of animal shelters in the south.

“That’s why we send them up north. Up north they started spaying and neutering and having laws,” she said. “Like, you have to register your dog’s sometimes and pay a fee. Their fees are cheaper if their spayed and neutered. So, we know by looking at other areas...that spay and neutering helps the overpopulation problem.”

Mullins said spaying and neutering can also lead to a pet finding their forever home a little faster.

“If an animal is already spayed or neutered prior to coming into the shelter then that provides a quicker adoption process,” she said.

Blair said the process is very beneficial to the animals.

“It prevents them from getting three kinds of cancers, certain kinds of infections,” she said. “So, it’s a good thing for your own pet.”

Mullin said everyone needs to apply first before bringing their pets.

“The only thing you need to do tomorrow is just come down, fill out the application, pay, and then Pam calls everybody when she gets the animals scheduled at the vet, and that’s when you bring your animal,” she said.

Blair says they accept several different payment methods, including PayPal.

