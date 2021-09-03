Doctor explains why outdoor events would be canceled during COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rise of COVID cases is leading to some events being canceled, even those taking place outside. Louisville’s Waterfront Wednesdays will end without its last two scheduled events.

Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious disease specialist, explained why an event considered safe during the coronavirus outbreak would be canceled.

“Because of (the Delta variant’s) increased transmissibility, it makes it so much more difficult to dealt with,” Burns said.

As the COVID-19 Delta variant is the dominant strain in the United States, Burns said the best way to reduce the risk of getting the virus is to stay protected, even outdoors.

While Burns isn’t sure why outdoor events, like the last two scheduled Waterfront Wednesday events, are canceled, he assumes it’s because there is probably no way to vet those who attend. However, he said he wouldn’t shy away from going to other outdoor events like Abbey Road on the River.

“I would feel relatively comfortable in a setting like that,” Burns said. “But I would still wear my mask and social distance with other people who weren’t in attendance with me.”

On Thursday, the same day Waterfront Wednesday organizers announced the cancelations, dozens of people, including Lynn Ludlum and her two sisters, went to Abbey Road on the River in Jeffersonville. The family told WAVE 3 News nothing would keep them away from the Beatles-inspired festival.

“It’s awesome,” Ludlum said. “I’ve been waiting for this for two years; I came from Seattle.”

Ludlum and her sisters were required to go through a COVID checkpoint when walking into the event, and so did everyone else in attendance. Staff asked attendees for their vaccination cars or a negative COVID test, dated within 72 hours of the event.

“We’ve all been vaccinated, took the protection, we’re outside, the weather’s great, it’s great,” Laurie King said.

She and her sisters said having the COVID protection requirements made them feel more comfortable watching the performers sing their favorite Beatles songs.

Organizers for Waterfront Wednesday did not return WAVE 3 News’ request for further cancelation information.

