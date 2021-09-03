Dispatch: One person injured in motorcycle crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Dispatch officials told WYMT they were called to the scene of a motorcycle crash around 9:45 Thursday evening.

They say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was on US-25 outside of Corbin when they left the roadway. The driver was injured and flown out of Knox County.

The person’s name and where they were flown to has not been released at this time.

The road was closed briefly following the accident but has since reopened.

