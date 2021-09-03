Advertisement

Boy with brain tumor sworn in as honorary police officer

Police say Clayton Arnold was sworn in as an honorary police officer.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - In Cynthiana, the police force has a new honorary officer-- and he’s earned it.

Police said Clayton Arnold has been on many ride-alongs with them and finally fulfilled his dream of being sworn in.

They said he was also active in their Explorer program.

His family tells us Clayton is dealing with a brain tumor, and a spot growing off of that tumor is putting him in a lot of pain.

Police said his badge number is 59.

