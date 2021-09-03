Beautiful weather continues on Friday, showers possible this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous day is in store across the mountains, but scattered showers and storms will be possible by the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Sunshine returns in full force across the mountains on Friday. We stay dry with lower humidity sticking around. High temperatures reach the upper-70s.

Into tonight, we stay partly cloudy and mostly dry. Another great evening is on tap for high school football games across the mountains. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower-60s. We will be watching for more patchy fog through the overnight hours.

Labor Day Weekend

We remain mostly dry on Saturday. A stray shower or two is possible towards the evening hours, but most of us stay dry. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s with lows dipping down into the mid-60s.

By Sunday, a cold front approaches our region, and this will help kick off some scattered showers and storms across the mountains. High temperatures stay in the mid-70s, and low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.

Labor Day is looking to be in good shape. We see a mix of sunshine and clouds with only a small chance of a stray shower. The majority of us remain dry with high temperatures topping out in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Next Week

We remain mostly dry on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures reach the low-to-mid-80s with lows in the low-to-mid-60s.

Another cold front approaches the mountains by Wednesday. This will spark more showers and storms across the region. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s.

Once that cold front passes, another shot of cool, dry air settles into our area.

We stay mostly dry and mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday.

Highs reach the mid-70s with lows in the mid-50s on both days.

