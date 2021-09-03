Advertisement

Beautiful weather continues on Friday, showers possible this weekend

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another gorgeous day is in store across the mountains, but scattered showers and storms will be possible by the weekend.

Today and Tonight

Sunshine returns in full force across the mountains on Friday. We stay dry with lower humidity sticking around. High temperatures reach the upper-70s.

Into tonight, we stay partly cloudy and mostly dry. Another great evening is on tap for high school football games across the mountains. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower-60s. We will be watching for more patchy fog through the overnight hours.

Labor Day Weekend

We remain mostly dry on Saturday. A stray shower or two is possible towards the evening hours, but most of us stay dry. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s with lows dipping down into the mid-60s.

By Sunday, a cold front approaches our region, and this will help kick off some scattered showers and storms across the mountains. High temperatures stay in the mid-70s, and low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.

Labor Day is looking to be in good shape. We see a mix of sunshine and clouds with only a small chance of a stray shower. The majority of us remain dry with high temperatures topping out in the upper-70s to lower-80s.

Next Week

We remain mostly dry on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures reach the low-to-mid-80s with lows in the low-to-mid-60s.

Another cold front approaches the mountains by Wednesday. This will spark more showers and storms across the region. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s.

Once that cold front passes, another shot of cool, dry air settles into our area.

We stay mostly dry and mostly sunny on Thursday and Friday.

Highs reach the mid-70s with lows in the mid-50s on both days.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
The brother says he had a hunch something bad was about to happen.
Man gets sister out of home moments before it’s destroyed
Griffin is described as a white male with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is approximately...
Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Rockcastle County inmate
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday

Latest News

WYMT Mostly Sunny
Excellent finish to the work week weather-wise
WYMT Sunny
Cooler temperatures, lower humidity to end the work week
An update on Brandon Robinson’s brain tumor surgery - 11:00 p.m.
An update on Brandon Robinson’s brain tumor surgery - 11:00 p.m.
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 1, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 1, 2021