Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron partners with Cincinnati Reds to raise awareness on human trafficking

(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky and Ohio state officials are teaming up with the Cincinnati Reds in order to raise human trafficking awareness.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a news release that he is joining Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in partnering with the Reds to create a Public Service Announcement (PSA).

The goal of the joint effort is to inform baseball fans in both states of the signs of sex and labor trafficking and how to report it.

The PSA will be played before Reds games at The Great American Ballpark.

Kentuckians and Ohioans share a love for America’s pastime, and we are proud to team up with Attorney General Yost and the Reds to raise awareness about human trafficking,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Traffickers don’t adhere to state borders, and collaboration is integral to our success to locate and stop suspected trafficking.”

To report suspected human trafficking, you can contact local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
FILE
Dispatch: Person in motorcycle crash dies
Christian County man guilty of 2015 murder
Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison
Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday
Perry County Central High School/Facebook
Superintendent: No classes Friday for Perry County Schools

Latest News

Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival postponed in Pikeville due to COVID-19 surge
A text message is being sent to Kentuckians claiming to be KYTC and offering a refund for a...
KYTC warn of phishing text scam
Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in Covid cases in children under...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Joshua Daniels arrested on theft charges
Sheriff: Man arrested in burglary investigation