Attorney General Daniel Cameron partners with Cincinnati Reds to raise awareness on human trafficking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky and Ohio state officials are teaming up with the Cincinnati Reds in order to raise human trafficking awareness.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a news release that he is joining Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in partnering with the Reds to create a Public Service Announcement (PSA).

The goal of the joint effort is to inform baseball fans in both states of the signs of sex and labor trafficking and how to report it.

The PSA will be played before Reds games at The Great American Ballpark.

Kentuckians and Ohioans share a love for America’s pastime, and we are proud to team up with Attorney General Yost and the Reds to raise awareness about human trafficking,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Traffickers don’t adhere to state borders, and collaboration is integral to our success to locate and stop suspected trafficking.”

To report suspected human trafficking, you can contact local law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

