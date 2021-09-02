“You have to come in and experience it” : Community staple in Letcher County legacy continues

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The legacy of one Eastern Kentucky business continues.

Letcher County Native Lisa Layne visits the General Store at Creek Crossing everyday, but it did not always have this name.

“This building was originally Bob and Betty’s Grocery, and that was my aunt and uncle,” she said.

The couple ran the business for more than 50 years. “Bob was the postmaster and his wife Betty ran the store. So it has been a staple and a fixture in our community for years. It even dates back generations before that when his mother ran the store out of her home,” said Co-Owner Tiffany Bullock Scott.

However, after Bob’s cancer diagnosis in October of last year, Tiffany and her husband Ernie decided to take over the business.

“When we heard that they were going to continue the concept of the store here on a much larger scale, the community was thrilled,” said Layne.

While the business still offers the original store’s basic grocery needs, Tiffany said this is done with a twist.

“In addition to all the food, we really have worked with local artisans, local crafters, so we spotlight a lot of handmade items,” she said.

Tiffany also said the store serves as a big boost for tourism in the area.

“I think if COVID taught us anything, it’s had us take a step back and people are looking for that small, mom and pop type of atmosphere. I think folks get tired of big box stores and they look for something different and that’s what we wanted to do,” she said.

For those who are interested, Layne said they should stop by.

“You have to come in and experience it. You won’t be sorry. It’s a precious little gem hidden right here in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky,” she said.

The store’s hours are seasonal and currently are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, Tiffany said a big announcement is coming soon.

“It isn’t about the building itself. It is about the atmosphere we have worked to create. The nostalgia behind the General Store is simply customer service and quality. Since opening our doors we have been blessed to meet a need, stimulate economic growth, encourage tourism, and create something that the community would be proud of,” she said.

For more information and any updates, you can find the store on Facebook.

