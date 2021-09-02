Advertisement

WYMT, WKYT partners with American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida relief

Hurricane Ida Relief
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hurricane Ida devastated portions of the Gulf Coast when it moved ashore on Sunday.

Now, WYMT and our sister station WKYT are holding a “Day of Giving” to help the American Red Cross assist those impacted by the historic storm.

The American Red Cross is working around the clock across four states to help those struggling with the damage that Hurricane Ida left behind.

As of Tuesday night, more than 2,100 people are seeking refuge in Red Cross shelters across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Texas.

With the help of its partners, the Red Cross has already delivered more than 17,000 meals and distributed more than 770 relief items.

The Red Cross Kentucky Region currently has nine people assisting with sheltering, feeding, damage assessment and spiritual care in Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Kentucky Region has also sent an Emergency Response Vehicle to Louisiana. This vehicle will provide meals and haul clean-up supplies.

As of Wednesday morning, the death toll from Hurricane Ida stands at six.

If you wish to donate to the American Red Cross to assist with Hurricane Ida relief, you can do that online, by mail, or by phone.

