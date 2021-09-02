Advertisement

Update: 1 killed in Buchanan County floods

Hurley Flooding-VSP
Hurley Flooding-VSP(Virginia State Police)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed after floodwaters swept through parts of Buchanan County earlier this week.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS affiliate WJHL late Wednesday that search crews located a body in the Guesses Fork area of Hurley. The body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The victim’s name was not released.

Officials are estimating that it could be a year before water service is restored and at least a month before electricity is restored in affected communities, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Residents in this area need to begin planning for long term with these details in mind,” the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Those in need of assistance are urged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

A shelter has been set up for flood victims at the Grundy Baptist Church.

The sheriff’s office says access to Guesses Fork Road will be limited to residents who will have to show identification to prove they live there.

Donations are still being sought for flood victims. According to the sheriff’s office, items needed include water (including bottled drinking water and gallon containers), cleaning supplies (including 5-gallon buckets, mops, squeegees) shovels, batteries, flashlights and battery-powered lanterns. These items can be dropped off at the Trey Adkins Athletic Center at 1014 D.A. Justus Road off of Hurley Road.

Most Read

Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Floyd County seeing early morning flooding issues
Floyd County sees early morning flooding issues
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s highest positivity rate since the pandemic began
Breathitt County firefighter dies of COVID
Eastern Kentucky firefighter dies of COVID-19
Eastern Kentucky schools hope to avoid hybrid learning

Latest News

Clay County
Clay County officials react to increasing COVID-19 cases
The Humane Society of the United States assisted the Burnside Police Department in rescuing...
Pulaski man arrested after more than 100 animals recovered from pet store
Jill Beierle has been an ICU nurse at UofL Hospital for 30 years.
ICU nurses say COVID patients are younger and sicker than before
Based on the governor’s strong stance on getting the shot, WSAZ asked about his plans for state...
Gov. Jim Justice not issuing vaccine mandate for state employees