Update: 1 killed in Buchanan County floods

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed after floodwaters swept through parts of Buchanan County earlier this week.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to CBS affiliate WJHL late Wednesday that search crews located a body in the Guesses Fork area of Hurley. The body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy. The victim’s name was not released.

Officials are estimating that it could be a year before water service is restored and at least a month before electricity is restored in affected communities, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Residents in this area need to begin planning for long term with these details in mind,” the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Those in need of assistance are urged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS.

A shelter has been set up for flood victims at the Grundy Baptist Church.

The sheriff’s office says access to Guesses Fork Road will be limited to residents who will have to show identification to prove they live there.

Donations are still being sought for flood victims. According to the sheriff’s office, items needed include water (including bottled drinking water and gallon containers), cleaning supplies (including 5-gallon buckets, mops, squeegees) shovels, batteries, flashlights and battery-powered lanterns. These items can be dropped off at the Trey Adkins Athletic Center at 1014 D.A. Justus Road off of Hurley Road.