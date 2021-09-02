Advertisement

‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg

A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened around Sept. 1 is under investigation.
A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened around Sept. 1 is under investigation.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 9-year-old boy is dead after being shot at a home on Ailanthus Trail in Newburg Wednesday night.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Corey Robinson said it happened around 10 p.m., and someone had already driven the child to Audubon Hospital before officers made it to the house.

Robinson said a short time later, investigators were told he died.

“This is somebody’s child that they won’t get ready for school tomorrow, and that just breaks my heart,” Robinson said. “It just does. It breaks my heart.”

It has not been revealed who shot the child.

LMPD is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to help investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County seeing early morning flooding issues
Floyd County sees early morning flooding issues
Breathitt County firefighter dies of COVID
Eastern Kentucky firefighter dies of COVID-19
Two Pediatricians
“It’s terrifying for us” : Two Eastern Kentucky Pediatricians worry about increase in COVID-19 cases in children
WYMT Forecaster Brandon Robinson recovering from surgery on a brain tumor on Wednesday,...
An update on Brandon Robinson’s brain tumor surgery
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 4,900 new cases Wednesday