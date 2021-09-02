Advertisement

Rudy’s Bakery and Catering grand opening at new location

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rudy’s Bakery and Catering hosted a grand opening Thursday, September 2.

While the business has been around and loved by many for almost six years, the ribbon cutting celebrated the bakery’s relocation to downtown. Many community members were in attendance, including Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini.

“We’re just happy to be back on Main Street where everything is happening now and serving our community,” owner, Sara White said. “It has really brought a lot of people down here.”

The Bakery is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find sweet treats, a full lunch menu, and it offers catering services.

