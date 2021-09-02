Pulaski man arrested after more than 100 animals recovered from pet store

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers arrested a Pulaski County man Wednesday on animal cruelty charges according to a release from the Humane Society of the U.S.

Timothy Lorraine was arrested by Fish and Wildlife after the Humane Society of the U.S. recovered more than 150 animals including reptiles, rabbits, and hamsters from “Tim’s Reptiles and Exotics” off US-27 in Pulaski County. The search warrant was issued around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“It was deeply disturbing to witness the bleak lives of these animals in this shop of horrors,” said Todd Blevins, Kentucky director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are thankful to the Burnside Police Department and all of the organizations involved in getting these animals the care that they desperately need.”

The animals received initial veterinary exams on-scene and were surrendered to Burnside Police Department.

“I was shocked to see animals living in these conditions,” said Chief Mike Hill of Burnside Police Department. “It is a great relief to all of us here that these animals will have an opportunity to be rehabilitated, thanks to the help from the Humane Society of the United States and everyone involved in making this happen today.”

Several groups are taking the animals in to care for.

The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, Pulaski County Attorney’s Office, and Pulaski County Animal Control also assisted.

The assistance of the Humane Society of the United States was requested by the Burnside Police Department after concerns about the welfare of animals on the property were raised by Burnside City Code Enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.