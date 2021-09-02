Advertisement

Pulaski man arrested after more than 100 animals recovered from pet store

The Humane Society of the United States assisted the Burnside Police Department in rescuing...
The Humane Society of the United States assisted the Burnside Police Department in rescuing around 150 exotic animals in what police called a severe neglect situation at a local pet store in Burnside on Sept. 1 2021. (Photo/Meredith Lee)(Meredith Lee/The HSUS)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNSIDE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officers arrested a Pulaski County man Wednesday on animal cruelty charges according to a release from the Humane Society of the U.S.

Timothy Lorraine was arrested by Fish and Wildlife after the Humane Society of the U.S. recovered more than 150 animals including reptiles, rabbits, and hamsters from “Tim’s Reptiles and Exotics” off US-27 in Pulaski County. The search warrant was issued around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“It was deeply disturbing to witness the bleak lives of these animals in this shop of horrors,” said Todd Blevins, Kentucky director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We are thankful to the Burnside Police Department and all of the organizations involved in getting these animals the care that they desperately need.”

The animals received initial veterinary exams on-scene and were surrendered to Burnside Police Department.

“I was shocked to see animals living in these conditions,” said Chief Mike Hill of Burnside Police Department. “It is a great relief to all of us here that these animals will have an opportunity to be rehabilitated, thanks to the help from the Humane Society of the United States and everyone involved in making this happen today.”

Several groups are taking the animals in to care for.

The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, Pulaski County Attorney’s Office, and Pulaski County Animal Control also assisted.

The assistance of the Humane Society of the United States was requested by the Burnside Police Department after concerns about the welfare of animals on the property were raised by Burnside City Code Enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Floyd County seeing early morning flooding issues
Floyd County sees early morning flooding issues
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s highest positivity rate since the pandemic began
Breathitt County firefighter dies of COVID
Eastern Kentucky firefighter dies of COVID-19
Eastern Kentucky schools hope to avoid hybrid learning

Latest News

Clay County
Clay County officials react to increasing COVID-19 cases
McConnell Speech
Sen. Mitch McConnell discusses ‘outrageous’ Afghanistan situation, COVID-19 vaccination
Mental health professionals are concerned about the well-being of their emergency department...
Mental health professionals concerned for their frontline colleagues
ARH Middlesboro Hospital deploying a respiratory triage tent to improve patient and staff...
ARH Middlesboro deploying respiratory triage tent