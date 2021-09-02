Advertisement

President Biden outlines Hurricane Ida response ahead of Louisiana trip

“We’re all in this together,” was his message as he addressed the nation Thursday.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “We’re all in this together.”

That was President Biden’s message Thursday as he outlined his administration’s response to Hurricane Ida. He addressed the nation as he prepares to tour the devastation in Louisiana Friday.

In addition to emergency crews, food, shelter, and fuel on the ground, Biden said he’s using new tools to restore power and maintain energy infrastructure in the Gulf Coast.

The plan includes using government surveillance drones to assess the damage, working with private companies to restore cell phone services, and tapping into the strategic petroleum reserve.

“We are moving already quickly to increase the availability of gas and easing the pressure on gas prices around the country,” Biden said.

The president also spoke directly to insurance companies, encouraging them to loosen restrictions and approve coverage for all affected homeowners, not just those in mandatory evacuation areas.

“I’m calling on insurance companies not to evade their responsibility to keep the promises they made to their customers help some folks who are hurting,” Biden said.

But millions are still without power in the Gulf Coast and even more communities are now suffering catastrophic flooding.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said the agency is adapting its response; releasing personnel from Mississippi and relocating emergency crews to other hard-hit areas.

“We will begin doing damage assessments with them to see what the long-term recovery needs are going to be there,” Criswell said.

President Biden said he will meet with Gov. Bel Edwards and local leaders while in Louisiana tomorrow.

He said his visit will not disrupt recovery efforts on the ground.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ARH: Hazard Morgue is at capacity
WYMT Forecaster Brandon Robinson recovering from surgery on a brain tumor on Wednesday,...
An update on Brandon Robinson’s brain tumor surgery
Breathitt County firefighter dies of COVID
Eastern Kentucky firefighter dies of COVID-19
Floyd County seeing early morning flooding issues
Floyd County sees early morning flooding issues
Two Pediatricians
“It’s terrifying for us” : Two Eastern Kentucky Pediatricians worry about increase in COVID-19 cases in children

Latest News

Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan, who represents South Carolina's Third Congressional District in...
SC Congressman co-sponsors articles of impeachment against Biden
Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort.
COVID-19 mandates up in the air following Supreme Court decision
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
KY Attorney General joins other states to oppose rewrite of gun laws
Sen. Rand Paul revealed in a late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in the...
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s stock in COVID treatment
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general