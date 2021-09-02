Advertisement

National Guard sent to St. Claire as hospitalizations continue to rise

A team of 15 National Guard members help restock supplies.
By Grason Passmore
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Along with the nurses, doctors and hospital staff working overtime in the ICU and COVID units a team of 15 National Guardsman are catching the attention of those in Morehead.

“Where your nurses and doctors need to be is with patient care. So anything we can do outside of that clinical setting to help them, that is a big deal,” said Major Michael Wayne.

As Major Wayne explained, his team is stationed at St. Claire Regional Medical Center to help in any non-clinical ways, like restocking supplies, moving supplies between floors, establishing new ICU wards and manning the overflow tent outside.

“We’re here to help and alleviate stress of the health care workers who have been working so hard here the past year, year and a half.”

The Governor mobilized the team to help at St. Claire as hospitalizations surge once again. While the overflow tent hasn’t been put to use as of Wednesday, there is a fear that it may be needed soon.

“I hope that our presence here encourages people that they’re not alone in this, it takes all of us to do this and that the Kentucky National Guard is here for them.”

The uniform clad team also serving as a stark reminder that the pandemic is far from over.

The National Guard team will remain at St. Claire as long as they are needed.

They’re staying at different hotels in the area.

The team is also helping get supplies ready for those in the COVID Care at Home program launched in December.

St. Claire is caring for 41 through the program and 32 COVID-positive patients currently in the hospital.

