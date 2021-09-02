Kentucky State Police investigating two escaped inmates in Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in finding two inmates who they say walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond.

Troopers say that during their investigation, they discovered that Bryan Jones, 31, and Justin Richardson, 32, escaped in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Jones is described as being a white male, 5'11" tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Violation of DVO. Richardson is described as being a white male, 5'9" tall, weighing 163 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving time for Parole Violation. Both men were last seen wearing white / gray t-shirts and red pants.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Jones and Richardson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404.

