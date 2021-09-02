Advertisement

Kentucky River Medical Center restricts visitors

(KSLA)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson is restricting visitors due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

Hospital staff said visitors are not allowed in to see patients inside of the hospital. They said this also includes visitors in the emergency room along with outpatient surgeries, ancillary services, X-ray, etc.

Children under 18-years-old are allowed one parent or guardian during their stay.

Visitors who are COVID-19 free are allowed in during end-of-life situations.

If you are permitted inside the hospital, you are required to wear a face mask at all times.

