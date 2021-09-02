Kentucky National Guard deploys to Louisiana relief efforts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Army National Guard members from Richmond will be leaving to assist the Louisiana National Guard after Hurricane Ida.

Approximately 80-100 service members will be heading to the Gulf Coast.

The Kentucky Guardsmen are going to be helping with civil support, recovery and relief efforts.

The unit is supposed to be in Louisiana to help by September 4.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana’s adjutant general, Major General Keith Waddell made the request for assistance from Kentucky troops.

“This isn’t the first time they have been hit, nor is this the first time we responded to their call,” said Brigadier General Haldane Lamberton, adjutant general for Kentucky. “My family and I could only watch in horror as Louisiana was hit again by another hurricane, so having the opportunity to help those in need of our support is humbling.”

