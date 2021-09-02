Advertisement

Kentucky Football Chief of Staff suspended

UK football Chief of Staff Dan Berezowitz was arrested Sunday night and charged with fourth degree assault.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By Ethan Sirles
Sep. 2, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following his arrest, the University of Kentucky Football Chief of Staff has been suspended.

Dan Berezowitz was arrested in June on assault charges due to an altercation between him and his wife.

He will be let go at the end of the season, according to Kentucky Sports Radio.

Berezowitz was part of Mark Stoops’ original staff.

Tony Neely, Kentucky Football spokesman told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the Chief of Staff was reassigned following departmental reorganization. The position titled Chief of Staff, which he held since 2018, was eliminated.

Berezowitz will remain with the University of Kentucky until late November.

Though his assault charges were dismissed two weeks ago, he remained suspended and will only perform duties as assigned.

