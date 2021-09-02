Gov. Andy Beshear announces second highest single-day COVID-19 case count Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced more than 5,400 new cases of COVID-19 across the Commonwealth on Thursday, the second highest number reported in a single day since the pandemic began.

Specifically, the Governor announced 5,457 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 587,414.

1,774 of Thursday new cases were children 18 and younger. 2,315 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 620 people remain in the ICU, with 408 on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate went down again to 13.29%.

Gov. Beshear also announced 45 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 7,821.

As of Thursday, 117 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County continues to lead the state with an incidence rate of 265.3 per 100,000 people. The three counties in the state not in the red zone are Carlisle County, Trigg County and Woodford County, with an incidence rate of 21, 22.4 and 18.7 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

You can find the latest COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

