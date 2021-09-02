Excellent finish to the work week weather-wise

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It took a little bit for Ida’s remnants to scoot out of here yesterday, but in their wake, we have a beautiful close to the week on the way.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It has been a beautiful day around the mountains and the quiet weather looks to continue right on into the night tonight. We’ve got high pressure in place, which means we have tranquility on top. Mostly clear skies overhead tonight will allow lows to fall back into the low to middle 50s.

More beautiful weather is on the way for our Friday, as sunshine returns once again. With the cooler, less humid airmass in place, we’ll see upper 70s and lower 80s for daytime highs. However, as the sun goes down, the temperatures will cool off fast, so you may need to grab the jacket for high school football, just in case. It’ll be another cool night with mostly clear skies and lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Into the Long Weekend and Beyond

Our unofficial end to summer will certainly feel like an ushering in of early fall as comfortable temperatures and humidity levels continue. We could see a spotty storm on Saturday, but most should stay on the drier side as highs get into the lower 80s yet again. We have a slightly higher chance for some scattered thunderstorms for Sunday as models are indicating the potential for a weak front moving through, but most should stay dry.

That pattern looks to repeat for Monday/Tuesday with a day of mostly sunny skies followed by the potential for a weak front. Mid-to-late next week looks nice once again with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.