Eastern Kentucky native pup contestant for “World’s Cutest Rescue Dog”

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A rescue dog from a shelter in Eastern Kentucky is a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog competition.

Heaven is a rescue dog originally from Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter.

“She’s the happiest little mutt and just filled with so much love,” said Jackie Rakers, Heaven’s mom.

The Animal shelter announced Heaven’s position as a finalist in a Facebook post on Wednesday and asked that everyone that can go and vote for her. You can vote here.

Starfish Animal Rescue is the name of the group that adopted Heaven. The goal of the group is to connect rescue pets to adoptive and foster homes for the animals-and eventually to their “fur-ever” homes.

“It helps too when the public see that when we transport these dogs we are sending them to amazing reputable rescues where they find the best homes,” said Kentucky River District Animal Shelter Officials.

