COVID-19 cases are increasing but so are vaccines, health officials say

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Judy Hendrickson was once concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine for her spiritual reasons, but she’s getting it now.

As cases continue to increase and hospitals fill up, one small area of hope is vaccinations.

Health officials say vaccine numbers are improving but there is still a long way to go.

Right now, about 50 or 60 people per day are getting vaccinated. That is much higher than last spring’s 10-a-day average.

“This week alone we have averaged over 100 cases per day,” said Mark Hensley of Laurel County Health Department. About 30 percent of those are school age children.”

Earlier Thursday, Senator Rand Paul spoke with 15 public school superintendents about their concerns. The overwhelming majority of them came away from that meeting saying they need to do everything they can to make sure kids stay in the classroom.

“As I told them I am not here to tell them what to do,” he said. “That’s their job to figure this out.”

Paul also said that he believes children who have already had COVID-19 have natural immunity, so he disagrees with quarantines being enforced on those children.

“I don’t like the idea of sending all these kids home under quarantine if they already had the disease,” he said. “So if you already had the disease the goal should be to keep them in school.”

The director of the Laurel County Health Department said most cases in five to 18-year-olds are not severe but they still have the ability to spread the virus.

