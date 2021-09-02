Corbin’s Dakota Patterson to make visit to UK

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Corbin offensive star is set to make a visit to UK.

Four-star wide receiver Dakota Patterson announced on his Twitter Wednesday that he will visit UK for their home game against Missouri on September 11.

Patterson has received offers from seven FBS schools including UK, Memphis, Pitt, Purdue, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin. He announced he will be visiting WVU for their home game against Virginia Tech on September 18.

