Cooler temperatures, lower humidity to end the work week

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall-like conditions settle into the mountains to end the work week with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

Today through Friday

It is going to be a gorgeous day across the mountains. We stay mostly sunny and mostly dry with lower humidity values. It will feel more like Fall with high temperatures topping out in the mid-70s. Any outdoor plans this afternoon and evening look to be in great shape.

Tonight, we stay mostly dry under partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures could be on the chilly side as we dip down into the mid-50s.

This gorgeous weather continues into Friday. We see a mix of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures getting into the upper-70s. We stay mostly dry through the overnight hours, so high school football games look to be in good shape. We will be dry under partly cloudy skies, and low temperatures fall into the upper-50s to lower-60s.

Labor Day Weekend

Rain chances do creep back into the forecast by Labor Day weekend.

A mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday could lead to some afternoon and evening showers and storms. It will not rain everywhere, and it won’t rain all day long, but scattered showers will be possible. High temperatures top out in the lower-80s.

The forecast doesn’t change much by Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. We stay under mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Labor Day is looking mostly dry. There could be a stray shower or two, but the majority of us will be dry. A mix of Sun and clouds across the mountains with high temperatures reaching the lower-80s.

Next Week

We see a mix of Sun and clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A few stray showers are possible, but most of us stay dry.

High temperatures top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s on both days.

