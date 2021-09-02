Clay County officials react to increasing COVID-19 cases

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As COVID-19 transmission in Clay County reached an all-time high, health officials in the area have more problems on their hands.

“We are unable to meet the demand for contact tracing at this point so we’re trying to identify the priority cases or high-risk individuals based on the results we’ve received,” Cumberland Valley District Public Health Director Christie Green said.

With Clay County Schools out until next Tuesday, officials said that could help lessen the spread.

“We do think this gives us approximately a week’s worth of time,” Green said. “If families take advantage of this and keep their children at home, then we should see a slight decline in cases. At least a decline in the speed at which it’s spreading.”

Green added that vaccine hesitancy is one of the largest contributors to the spike in cases.

“The hesitancy around the COVID vaccine is having a serious impact on our health outcomes right now in regards to how people recover or don’t recover from a COVID illness,” Green said.

Along with her staff, Green said that she is navigating the county’s toughest stretch yet.

“Before the end of June we started seeing those numbers come back and we started seeing the rapid spread from exposure that let us know that we were in for another surge of COVID illness,” Green said.

For an up-to-date interactive with COVID-19 incidence rates in your county, click here.

