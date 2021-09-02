Baptist Health Corbin running out of beds, closes surgery department

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Health Department made a Facebook post on Tuesday announcing that Baptist Health Corbin is temporarily closed the surgery department.

“We are all overwhelmed at this time,” said Sherrie Mays, MSN, RN, vice president, and chief nursing officer.

According to the post, all ICU, PCU, telemetry, and med surge beds are full.

“We’ve made the decision to close our surgery department to allow us some extra space should it be needed and utilize that staff to take care of patients as well,” said Mays. “The thing I would like to ask is, please get your vaccination. That’s the one thing you can do for our community. The other thing you can do for our community is praying for our patients, and pray for our staff and our physicians.”

