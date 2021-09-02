Attorney General: Kentucky man sentenced to life in prison

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A former pilot and Christian County native was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced in a news release that Christian Richard Martin received a life sentence for the murder of three people.

His sentence does not give the possibility of parole.

An investigation in November of 2015 showed that Martin shot and killed three of his neighbors. The remains of two of his victims were found in a burned vehicle in a field.

He was indicted in May 2019 by a Christian County grand jury and arrested the next day at the Louisville airport.

A two-week trial led to Martin being convicted of all charges, which are three counts of murder, one count of arson, one count of burglary and three counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.