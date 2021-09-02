American Red Cross asking for donations to help those affected by Hurricane Ida

(WYMT) - The American Red Cross is accepting donations to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Officials with the Kentucky Region of Red Cross say they want to lend a helping hand to the south, asking for donations from the Commonwealth.

“Overall, the Red Cross has about 600 folks that are on the ground right now,” Red Cross Kentucky Region CEO Steve Cunanan said. “We have about nine of those that we have sent from Kentucky and additionally we have sent one of our emergency response vehicles.”

Senior Disaster Program Manager Zach Stokes said those who cannot donate can volunteer.

“The majority are going to be volunteers who are dedicating their time to help with those who have been affected by the disasters,” he said. “It’s a really cool experience but it is work, you’re not going down there for a vacation.”

However, Executive Director Deborah Ranier said donating is still the most efficient way to help out.

“If you look at it, only a dollar could buy a child a snack,” she said. “So, if you put it in perspective, the donor dollar goes a very long way.”

Stokes said donations will go towards helping everyone affected.

“It’s not just Louisiana that’s been affected,” he said. “It’s gone all the way up to New York, New Jersey, so there’s a lot of regions that have been affected by this hurricane.”

Cunanan said there are several opportunities for those wanting to volunteer.

“Both locally, where they live right now here in Kentucky and in their own community but also nationally,” he said. “So, there’s some training that’s required to do that, but we are always looking for volunteers.”

Kentucky Region officials cited historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a time where other states helped out.

“There were 70 people that came throughout the United States, that volunteered from a Red Cross perspective to come in,” Cunanan said. “Now it’s our turn to give back a little bit.”

Ranier said those wishing to contribute can call 1-800-733-2767.

“We are providing things like cleanup kits and comfort kits, but we also need that generosity of the public,” she said.

Stokes said he is confident in a high turnout of donations.

“You know, our country really does come together and support this,” he said. “Especially, in our state, in the Commonwealth we’ve seen that Kentucky has come together many times, even in the past few months.”

Ranier said the money accumulated will also go towards those affected by recent flooding in Pike County.

“20 to 35 homes were impacted in the Pike County area of Blackberry,” she said. “We will be in the area assessing damage today as well as in previous days.”

Cunanan said to help donate or volunteer, you can go here.

