W.Va. Senate, House leaders seek opinion on vaccine mandates, passports

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The leader of the West Virginia House and the president of the West Virginia Senate are asking the state’s attorney general how vaccination mandates and vaccine passports would stand up with the state’s constitution.

According to the letter, President Craig Blair (R- Berkeley) and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R- Clay) are seeking Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s opinion as “a result of the increasing amount of public discussion of late regarding the policy so mandatory vaccinations and vaccination passports.”

The letter says “other jurisdictions have taken various approaches to these issues” and with the spread of the delta variant they are interested in knowing how such policies may be affected by the state of West Virginia’s constitution and state code 15-5-6 which “provide(s) extremely broad latitude to the Executive Branch during a declared state of emergency.”

As soon as the attorney general submits his opinion, we will post it here.

