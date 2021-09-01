Advertisement

Wolfe County volleyball aims for greater success in 2021

By John Lowe
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAMPTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One year removed from their 14th Region title, Wolfe County head volleyball coach Ben White aims for even greater success in 2021, both on and off the court.

“The focus for me has always been on the players and getting them where they need to be,” White said.

That focus was proven in their first game of the season against Estill County, the Wolves fell in their opening set.

“We lost the first set of the season and i didn’t even say anything in the huddle, I just said ‘everyone in this gym knows that you’re going to win the game. But you’ve got to go prove it now,’” White said.

Wolfe County has not lost a set since and many on the team say that there is some serious work to do.

“I feel like this year, we have some unfinished business with some other teams,” said senior libero Macy Gullett. “Even when we went to state against Notre Dame. I feel like we should have done better than what we did.”

The Wolves will kick off All “A” Region play on September 9 against Leslie County.

