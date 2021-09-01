Stanford Police Officer dies of COVID-19

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Kentucky town is dealing with the loss of a well-known law enforcement officer.

On Tuesday night, Tim Morris of Stanford died after his fight with COVID-19.

Morris was an officer and detective in the area for more than 20 years before he retired.

He served as more than just an officer and detective, though. He was also a substitute teacher and volunteered at various organizations.

David Gambrel served with Morris as a Mason and says he served his community very well. “Proud to be a good police officer, a faithful mason, but above that a very good father, son, and husband,” said Gambrel.

Stanford Police chief Zach Middleton says Morris made an impact that will last a lifetime and no words could describe the legacy he leaves behind.

Many of his friends said he was a man of great service and integrity.

“He was a big teddy bear, a way of describing him,” said Gambrel. “Such a gentle soul. It’s just so tragic.”

Funeral arrangements are being made by Fox and Friends Funeral Home in Stanford.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.