Advertisement

Six year anniversary of Grand Hotel fire

Grand Hotel Fire Six Year Anniversary
Grand Hotel Fire Six Year Anniversary(Jayde Saylor)
By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Six years ago today a shock was sent through the Hazard community when the Grand Hotel downtown caught on fire.

The hotel housed many apartments, belongings and businesses.

Over the summer, the City of Hazard was able to gain ownership of the building. Although it is the sixth anniversary of a sad day for many, people in the city are now in much higher spirits.

“It’s both good and bad. It’s sad to see that it’s taken this long but it’s also really exciting to see we have the opportunity to do something new with it now,” Bailey Richards, Downtown Hazard Coordinator said.

“We still don’t know what’s going to happen with the Grand Hotel but it’s our problem now,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini. “We have to look ourselves in the mirror. We own the building, so it’s up to the city council, myself and everybody that works for the city to come up with a plan and find the finances to do this.”

Mayor Mobelini said they would like to see it become an outdoor venue people can enjoy until the city can come up with the money to do something different.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding Monday, August 30, 2021 outside the Blackberry Volunteer Fire Department in...
‘It’s a bad situation’: Pike County communities impacted by Monday flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky’s highest positivity rate since the pandemic began
Floyd County seeing early morning flooding issues
Floyd County sees early morning flooding issues
Eastern Kentucky schools hope to avoid hybrid learning
Breathitt County firefighter dies of COVID
Eastern Kentucky firefighter dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. Beshear: Kentucky school districts get $75 million
KYTC being nationally recognized for work on one Emergency Repair Project
Two Pediatricians
“It’s terrifying for us” : Two Eastern Kentucky Pediatricians worry about increase in COVID-19 cases in children
Retired Det. Tim Morris, Stanford Police Dept.
Stanford Police Officer dies of COVID-19