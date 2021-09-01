Six year anniversary of Grand Hotel fire

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Six years ago today a shock was sent through the Hazard community when the Grand Hotel downtown caught on fire.

The hotel housed many apartments, belongings and businesses.

Over the summer, the City of Hazard was able to gain ownership of the building. Although it is the sixth anniversary of a sad day for many, people in the city are now in much higher spirits.

“It’s both good and bad. It’s sad to see that it’s taken this long but it’s also really exciting to see we have the opportunity to do something new with it now,” Bailey Richards, Downtown Hazard Coordinator said.

“We still don’t know what’s going to happen with the Grand Hotel but it’s our problem now,” said Hazard Mayor Happy Mobelini. “We have to look ourselves in the mirror. We own the building, so it’s up to the city council, myself and everybody that works for the city to come up with a plan and find the finances to do this.”

Mayor Mobelini said they would like to see it become an outdoor venue people can enjoy until the city can come up with the money to do something different.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.