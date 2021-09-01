Showers will end later today, feeling more like Fall to end the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The remnants of Ida are sticking around this morning, but we begin to dry out and clear out later today.

Today through Thursday

We are starting out the day under mostly cloudy skies with showers moving through the mountains. These showers will continue to push across the region through the afternoon. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s.

Tonight, we begin to dry out and clear out. A few stray showers will be possible during the early evening hours, but we stay mostly dry overnight. Clouds begin to push out of the mountains, and low temperatures fall into the upper-50s.

Thursday is looking gorgeous. Humidity values take a tumble, and high temperatures stay in the mid-70s. It’s going to feel more like Fall as we stay dry under plenty of sunshine.

Friday Night Lights Forecast

The forecast looks great for high school football games. The lower humidity values stick around with temperatures falling into the lower-60s by the end of the game. We stay dry under partly cloudy skies.

Labor Day Weekend

Rain chances do creep back into the picture by the weekend.

A mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday could give way to a few scattered showers and storms by the afternoon. It will not rain everywhere, but a few showers will be possible. High temperatures reach the lower-80s.

On Sunday, we stay under mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Again, it will not rain everywhere, but some scattered showers and storms are possible. High temperatures look to top out in the upper-70s.

Labor Day looks to be in pretty good shape. We see a mix of sunshine and clouds with high temperatures topping out in the lower-80s. A few stray showers could be possible, but most of us remain dry.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.