Sevier County man charged with attempted murder in officer-involved shooting

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Sevier County man was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder after shooting a deputy.
Lee Rakun
Lee Rakun(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have indicted Sevier County resident Lee Rakun, in connection to an officer-involved shooting in July, according to officials with the TBI.

Deputies with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 3000 block of Robeson Road in Wears Valley on July 13, according to officials.

When deputies arrived, 52-year-old, Rakun, was armed with a gun and shot a deputy. The deputy shot back and both were transported to a local hospital, according to a release by the TBI.

Rakun is charged with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

