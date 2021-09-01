Advertisement

Mental health professionals concerned for their frontline colleagues

By Zak Hawke
Published: Sep. 1, 2021
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The recent surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has some mental health professionals concerned about their emergency department colleagues.

Amanda Abbott, a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner with ARH in Middlesboro, saw the burnout her colleagues experienced earlier in the pandemic.

”You know, every person is going to experience things differently,” she said. “I think anxiety overall is going to be a big piece of it, but I think depression is going to play a role into that, too.”

Abbott said the overwhelming nature of the work can even cause Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in some people.

