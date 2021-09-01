Advertisement

Man in armed forces surprises little sister at Ky. elementary school

A young girl in Ashland got a sweet surprise at school on Tuesday.
A young girl in Ashland got a sweet surprise at school on Tuesday.(Oakview Elementary)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WKYT) - A young girl in Ashland got a sweet surprise at school on Tuesday.

An Oakview Elementary student named Hailey was surprised by her brother, who has been serving in the armed forces.

(Story continues below tweet.)

School officials said this was the first time she had seen him in almost a year.

Hailey sure was excited!

On behalf of WKYT, welcome home and thank you for your service.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Floyd County seeing early morning flooding issues
Floyd County sees early morning flooding issues
Breathitt County firefighter dies of COVID
Eastern Kentucky firefighter dies of COVID-19
Two Pediatricians
“It’s terrifying for us” : Two Eastern Kentucky Pediatricians worry about increase in COVID-19 cases in children
WYMT Forecaster Brandon Robinson recovering from surgery on a brain tumor on Wednesday,...
An update on Brandon Robinson’s brain tumor surgery
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 4,900 new cases Wednesday

Latest News

Hurricane Ida Relief
WYMT, WKYT partners with American Red Cross for Hurricane Ida relief
A shooting on Ailanthus Trail that happened around Sept. 1 is under investigation.
‘This is somebody’s child’: 9-year-old shot, killed in Newburg
Emily Chambers reaches the top of Gold Star Peak in Alaska.
Lexington woman climbs to Gold Star tribute on Alaska mountain in honor of late husband
The brother says he had a hunch something bad was about to happen.
Man gets sister out of home moments before it’s destroyed
An update on Brandon Robinson’s brain tumor surgery - 11:00 p.m.
An update on Brandon Robinson’s brain tumor surgery - 11:00 p.m.