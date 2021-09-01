Lee County cancels Thunder on the River

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Beattyville and Lee County announced the cancelation of a community event on Facebook Wednesday.

The Thunder on the River Offroad Show was canceled due to climbing COVID-19 rates.

“Due to current incident rates of covid-19 we have decided its best to postpone Thunder on the river offroad show to a later date,” said Curtis Caldwell on Facebook.

The post said details about the new date will be released later this week.

Caldwell said any vendors or others have questions they can contact him.

